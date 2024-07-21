Activeport Unveils Global Edge NEO Platform

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Activeport Group Ltd has launched its Network Ecosystem Orchestration (NEO) Platform, aiming to simplify and enhance enterprise cloud connectivity through its SaaS-based Global Edge offering. With initial deployments in Australia and New Zealand, the platform integrates services such as SDN, cybersecurity, and cloud for easy management, while planning an international expansion starting with Singapore. NEO promises substantial revenue opportunities by providing high-margin in-house services and reselling connected third-party services.

