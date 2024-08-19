ActivePort Reports Notable Shareholding Changes

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

ActivePort Group Ltd has reported a change in the shareholding of Mr. Mark Scott Middleton, a substantial holder in the company. Middleton’s voting power has decreased from 7.25% to 6.09% despite an increase in the number of ordinary shares he holds, which rose due to conversions of performance rights and company-issued shares. These shifts in ownership highlight significant transactions within the company’s structure.

