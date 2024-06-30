Activeport Group Reports Soaring Software Revenue

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Activeport Group Ltd. is experiencing substantial growth with a 167% increase in software revenue and a robust pipeline promising further expansion in FY25, including new projects with tier-1 telcos in Malaysia, Indonesia, and India. These initiatives, complemented by the upcoming launch of the Global Edge B2B SaaS portal, are expected to bolster recurring revenue streams and enhance the company’s market position in delivering self-service capabilities to telcos. The company has also strategically optimized its managed services revenue to prioritize profitability over growth, indicating a strong focus on financial health and capital management.

