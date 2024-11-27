Activeport Group Ltd Lists 2.5 Million Shares on ASX

Activeport Group Limited (AU:ATV) has released an update.

Activeport Group Ltd has announced the listing of 2.5 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of their ongoing strategic transactions aimed at bolstering their market presence. Investors keen on active growth opportunities may find this development noteworthy.

