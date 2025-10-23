Activeport Group Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Activeport Group Limited ( (AU:ATV) ).

Activeport Group Limited has announced the quotation of 2,258,731 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code ATV. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and potentially increase its liquidity, which could have significant implications for its stakeholders and market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 19,821,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$27.23M

