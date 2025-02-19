ActiveOps Sees Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

ActiveOps plc ( (GB:AOM) ) has provided an update.

ActiveOps plc has announced a change in its major shareholder structure. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., based in Vancouver, Canada, has reduced its voting rights in ActiveOps from 17.9962% to 16.7353%. This change reflects a disposal of voting rights and could have implications for the company’s governance and influence over decision-making processes.

More about ActiveOps plc

ActiveOps plc operates in the software and service industry, specializing in providing management process automation solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency for businesses worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -6.42%

Average Trading Volume: 94,358

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £72.79M

For an in-depth examination of AOM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.