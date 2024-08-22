ActiveOps plc Announces Upcoming 2024 AGM

ActiveOps plc (GB:AOM) has released an update.

ActiveOps plc, a leader in Decision Intelligence for service operations, has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on September 26, 2024, at CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP’s London office. Shareholders are invited to engage by submitting questions in advance and can attend the meeting in person, provided they notify the company via email for planning purposes. The company also emphasizes the potential for health and safety protocols during the AGM, with updates to be issued on their website and via regulatory news services if necessary.

