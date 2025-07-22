ActiveOps Announces Block Listing Application for Ordinary Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ActiveOps plc ( (GB:AOM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ActiveOps plc has applied for a block admission of 113,692 ordinary shares to be traded on AIM, which will be issued under the Company’s Performance Share Plan 2021. This move is expected to have no impact on the Group’s issued share capital, with the shares set to be admitted on 25 July 2025, aligning with the company’s strategic financial operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AOM) stock is a Buy with a £180.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ActiveOps plc stock, see the GB:AOM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:AOM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AOM is a Neutral.

ActiveOps plc benefits from strong financial performance and positive corporate events, displaying revenue growth and strategic moves that boost confidence. However, bearish technical indicators and a high valuation significantly impact the stock’s attractiveness, resulting in a moderate overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:AOM stock, click here.

More about ActiveOps plc

ActiveOps is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company specializing in Decision Intelligence software for service operations. Their solutions are designed to enhance decision-making efficiency, leading to improved productivity and reduced work backlogs. The company serves global enterprise customers in sectors such as banking, insurance, healthcare administration, and business process outsourcing, with a presence in multiple countries including the UK, USA, and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 144,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £130.2M

Learn more about AOM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue