Active Biotech AB’s Annual General Meeting Resolutions for 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Active Biotech AB ( (SE:ACTI) ) has issued an update.

Active Biotech AB held its Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2025, where key resolutions included the decision not to pay dividends for 2024 and to carry forward the company’s accumulated loss. The board members and CEO were discharged from liability for 2024, and the existing board members were re-elected, with Michael Shalmi continuing as Chairman. The meeting also authorized the board to issue new shares and/or convertibles up to 30% of the total shares until the next AGM, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value.

More about Active Biotech AB

Active Biotech AB is a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for oncology and immunology indications. The company has three main projects: tasquinimod for myelofibrosis, laquinimod for non-infectious uveitis, and naptumomab, an anti-cancer immunotherapy partnered with NeoTX Therapeutics.

Average Trading Volume: 24,204,981

Current Market Cap: SEK329.7M

For an in-depth examination of ACTI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.