Active Biotech AB Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Active Biotech AB has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 28, 2025, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the re-election of board members and auditors, and the decision to carry forward the company’s accumulated loss without paying dividends. The AGM will also address board remuneration and share issue authorization, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on maintaining financial stability and governance continuity.

Active Biotech AB is a Swedish company operating in the biotechnology industry. It focuses on developing pharmaceuticals for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer, aiming to address significant unmet medical needs in these areas.

YTD Price Performance: -21.43%

Average Trading Volume: 26,358

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €9.72M

