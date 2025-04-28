Active Biotech AB Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Active Biotech AB ( (SE:ACTI) ) has provided an update.
Active Biotech AB has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 28, 2025, in Lund, Sweden. Key agenda items include the re-election of board members and the decision to carry forward the company’s accumulated loss without paying dividends. The AGM will also address the re-election of Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company’s auditor, with no changes to the board’s remuneration.
Active Biotech AB is a Swedish company operating in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical needs.
