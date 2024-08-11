Actinogen’s Xanamem Shows Promise in Depression

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited reports that their drug Xanamem showed statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to a placebo in a phase 2a trial, despite not meeting the primary cognitive endpoint. The trial highlighted Xanamem’s safety and potential as a novel treatment for depression, with continued trials aimed at exploring its benefits for Alzheimer’s disease underway. The drug’s unique mechanism involves inhibiting cortisol synthesis, offering a new approach to depression therapy.

For further insights into AU:ACW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.