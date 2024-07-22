Actinogen Medical’s Promising Clinical Trials Progress

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical has announced positive results from their Xanamem phase 2a biomarker trial for Alzheimer’s and is concluding their XanaCIDD trial for cognitive impairment in depression, with results expected soon. They are also making progress on the XanaMIA phase 2b Alzheimer’s trial, with several Australian sites active and U.S. site activation underway. The company has spent $3.78 million this quarter on these trials, maintaining consistent cash outflows.

For further insights into AU:ACW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.