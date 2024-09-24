Actinogen Medical’s New Capital Raising Initiative

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited has announced an $11.1 million capital raising initiative, which includes an $8.1 million share placement and a $3 million Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offer, available exclusively to eligible shareholders in Australia, New Zealand, and selected U.S. investors. Ineligible shareholders, particularly those with addresses outside of these regions, have been informed that they cannot participate in this offer. The details of this capital raising effort, including the terms and eligibility criteria, are available on the company’s website and through the ASX.

