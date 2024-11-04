Actinogen Medical Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited recently announced changes in the securities holdings of Director Dr. Geoffrey Brooke, marking a significant update for investors. The change involves the acquisition of 1,666,668 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,250,001 listed options, reflecting the company’s ongoing strategic adjustments. This development may influence market perceptions and investor decisions regarding Actinogen Medical’s stock.

