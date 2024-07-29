Actinogen Medical Showcases Alzheimer’s Drug Progress

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical announced that its Chief Medical Officer presented a poster at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, detailing the progress of Xanamem, their promising new Alzheimer’s treatment. Xanamem, which aims to reduce brain cortisol, has shown potential as a cognitive enhancer and disease modifier in clinical studies. Investors are looking forward to results from ongoing Phase 2 trials, which could pave the way for regulatory approval.

