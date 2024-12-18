Actinogen Medical Sees Change in Major Shareholder Stake

Actinogen Medical Limited (AU:ACW) has released an update.

Actinogen Medical Limited has experienced a shift in its substantial holdings as BVF Partners L.P. reduced its stake through a series of on-market sales, decreasing its voting power from 8.40% to 7.29%. This change follows the issuance of 59,500,000 new shares by Actinogen, which led to a dilution of interests for existing shareholders.

