Actinogen Medical Launches Share Purchase Plan

Actinogen Medical Limited has launched a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise $3.0 million by offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to buy new shares at a discount, with the aim of funding a pivotal trial for Alzheimer’s treatment. The offer includes an option for shareholders to invest up to $30,000 with free attaching options, exercisable at a higher price. The company’s directors are also investing significantly in this capital raising, demonstrating their confidence in the company’s prospects.

