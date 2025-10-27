Actinogen Medical Advances Xanamem Trials for Alzheimer’s and Depression

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Actinogen Medical ( (AU:ACW) ).

Actinogen Medical announced a live webinar to discuss recent progress and upcoming milestones, highlighting the development of their lead compound, Xanamem, for Alzheimer’s Disease and Depression. The company is conducting clinical trials in Australia and the US, with promising results from previous studies showing significant benefits in depression symptoms and cognitive function. The ongoing trials aim to further validate Xanamem’s efficacy and safety, potentially impacting the treatment landscape for these debilitating conditions.

Actinogen Medical is an ASX-listed biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases linked to dysregulated brain cortisol. Their primary product, Xanamem, is being developed as a treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease and Depression, with potential applications for Fragile X Syndrome and other conditions. The company aims to address the substantial unmet medical need for improved treatments in these areas.

