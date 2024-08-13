ACS S.A. Executes Share Buyback Transactions

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ES:ACS) has released an update.

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA has executed transactions on its own shares as part of its share buyback program between August 6 and August 9, 2024. The operations were conducted through various trading venues and were facilitated by broker Societe Generale, with detailed transaction data provided in an annex. The buyback initiative is part of a program approved on February 24, 2020, complying with EU market regulations.

