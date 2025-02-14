ACS Introduces New Shares to Spanish Stock Exchanges

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ( (ES:ACS) ) has provided an announcement.

ACS has announced the admission of 1,378,681 new shares to trading on multiple Spanish stock exchanges, following a capital increase approved at the 2024 Ordinary General Meeting. This move is part of an optional dividend system implementation, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reinforcing the company’s financial strategies.

More about Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (ACS) operates in the construction and services industry, focusing on infrastructure development and related services. The company is well-positioned in the market, with operations that span across various regions, contributing to its robust presence in the industry.

YTD Price Performance: 5.37%

Average Trading Volume: 41,395

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €13.17B

For detailed information about ACS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.