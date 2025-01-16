ACS Executes Second Phase of Capital Increase for Flexible Shareholder Remuneration

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ( (ES:ACS) ) has shared an update.

ACS has announced the second execution of a capital increase charged to reserves, offering shareholders an optional dividend to receive cash or new shares. This decision reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, potentially impacting its market position and shareholder satisfaction.

More about Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. operates in the construction and services industry, providing infrastructure development, civil engineering, and other related services. The company focuses on offering flexible remuneration options for shareholders and optimizing their capital structure.

YTD Price Performance: -1.64%

Average Trading Volume: 44,709

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €12.31B

