Acrux Limited Lists New Shares on ASX

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Acrux Limited has announced the quotation of 5,714,285 ordinary fully paid shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective December 19, 2024. This move follows a previous transaction disclosed in an earlier market announcement. Investors in Acrux now have the opportunity to trade these newly issued securities.

