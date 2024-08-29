Acrux Limited Faces Revenue Decline and Losses

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Acrux Limited, a specialty pharma company known for developing and marketing topical pharmaceuticals, reported a significant 32% decrease in total revenue to $8,098,000 and an increase in net losses by 92% to $5,800,000 for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. Despite the financial downturn, Acrux continues to focus on formulating and developing generic topical products and seeks collaboration and commercial partnerships. The company did not declare or pay any dividends during the reported period.

