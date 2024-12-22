Acrux Limited Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Acrux Limited has announced the quotation of 38,243,646 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, effective from December 23, 2024. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, enhancing the company’s presence in the stock market. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity to explore Acrux’s potential growth.

