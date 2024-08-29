Acrux Limited Cautions on Future Projections

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Acrux Limited, a specialist in developing and commercializing topically applied prescription pharmaceuticals, has issued a cautionary statement regarding its forward-looking predictions, emphasizing that such projections are not guaranteed and subject to multiple risks and uncertainties. The company’s actual results may vary due to factors such as resource availability, regulatory actions, competition, legal proceedings, and patent effectiveness. Acrux underlines that it will not update these statements unless required by law.

