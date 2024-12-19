Acrux Limited Attracts Increased Investment from Phillip Asset Management

Acrux Limited (AU:ACR) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Phillip Asset Management Ltd, through its BioScience Managers Translation Fund I, has increased its stake in Acrux Limited, now holding 10.32% voting power after a share placement of $200,000. This change, effective from December 19, 2024, highlights the fund’s growing interest in the pharmaceutical company, marking a shift from its previous 15.09% voting power. Investors might consider this move as a signal of potential growth prospects within Acrux Limited.

For further insights into AU:ACR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.