Acrux Limited Announces FY24 Results Webinar

Acrux Limited, a specialty pharma company known for developing topically applied pharmaceutical products, is set to present their full-year financial results for FY24 in an upcoming investor webinar. The event is scheduled for September 2, 2024, and will include a live Q&A session where pre-submitted questions will be addressed. Investors and interested parties are encouraged to join the webinar to gain insights into Acrux’s performance and future prospects.

