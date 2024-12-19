Acrow Secures Major Contracts with Meriton and Snowy 2.0

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited has achieved a significant milestone by securing a $4.5 million contract with Meriton for the Jumpform and screens equipment hire on the Gold Coast, marking the largest hire agreement in its history. Additionally, Acrow has secured a $3.0 million contract with Future Generation for the Snowy 2.0 hydro-electric project, further cementing its role in Australia’s major infrastructure developments. These contracts are expected to contribute notably to the company’s financial performance in FY25.

