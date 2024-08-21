Acrow Limited Declares New Dividend Payment

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited, trading as ACROW LIMITED (ASX: ACF), has announced a new dividend distribution of AUD 0.03000000 per ordinary fully paid share. Shareholders on record as of October 31, 2024, will be eligible for the dividend, with the ex-dividend date set for October 30, 2024, and payments to be made on November 29, 2024.

