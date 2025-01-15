Acrow Limited Announces Quotation of Additional Securities on ASX

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited ( (AU:ACF) ) has shared an announcement.

Acrow Limited has announced the application for the quotation of additional fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This strategic move is likely to enhance Acrow’s capital position, potentially supporting its growth and market presence in the construction services industry.

More about Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates in the construction services industry, providing formwork and scaffolding products and services primarily to the building and infrastructure sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -0.78%

Average Trading Volume: 2,789

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €197.5M

For a thorough assessment of ACF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.