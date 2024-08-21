Acrow Limited Announces Impressive FY24 Growth

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (AU:ACF) has released an update.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited announced significant financial growth in FY24, with a 28% increase in group revenue to $215.3m and a 40% rise in EBITDA to $74.6m. The company’s strategic acquisitions and expansion in its Industrial Services division contributed to this performance, alongside a record final dividend increase of 11% to 3.0 cents per share. Despite a higher effective tax rate, the company’s underlying NPAT grew by 8% and forecasts for FY25 suggest a 20% revenue growth and continued EBITDA expansion.

For further insights into AU:ACF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.