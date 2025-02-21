AcroMeta Group Limited Ends Quarterly and Monthly Reporting Obligations

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

AcroMeta Group Limited ( (SG:43F) ) has provided an announcement.

AcroMeta Group Limited has announced it will cease quarterly reporting and monthly updates, following confirmation from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) that the company is not required to comply with quarterly reporting due to an unqualified audit opinion for the financial year ending September 30, 2024. This change reflects the company’s stable financial position, allowing it to discontinue monthly updates regarding additional funding, refinancing, and debt covenant breaches, although it will continue to comply with SGX-ST’s disclosure obligations and inform shareholders of any material developments.

More about AcroMeta Group Limited

AcroMeta Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore. It operates within an unspecified industry, focusing on providing services and products as part of its group operations.

YTD Price Performance: 30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,342,146

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$13.24M

