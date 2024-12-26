AcroMeta Group Hosts Successful EGM in Singapore

AcroMeta Group Limited (SG:43F) has released an update.

AcroMeta Group Limited held an Extraordinary General Meeting on November 26, 2024, at NUSS Mandalay Guild House in Singapore, where shareholders were briefed about voting procedures and resolutions. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Mahtani Bhagwandas, proceeded smoothly with no pre-submitted questions from shareholders, allowing them to vote by proxy or in person. In. Corp Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. and Agile 8 Advisory Pte. Ltd. facilitated the polling and verification processes.

