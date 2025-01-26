AcroMeta Group Enters MOU for Strategic Investment in Malaysian Sand Concession

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from AcroMeta Group Limited ( (SG:43F) ).

AcroMeta Group Limited has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to acquire up to 60% of the ordinary shares of Inadel Sdn. Bhd., which holds rights to a sand concession area offshore of Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. This proposed investment, involving a convertible loan, signifies AcroMeta’s strategic interest in expanding its portfolio through investments in resource-rich sectors, potentially enhancing its market positioning and stakeholder value.

More about AcroMeta Group Limited

AcroMeta Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore. The company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in an industry that involves acquisitions and investments.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 147,950

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$10.19M

