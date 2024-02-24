Acri Capital’s Strategic Merger with Foxx Development Inc.

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation Class A (ACAC) has released an update.

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation has announced a significant business combination with Foxx Development Inc., including a series of mergers that will result in Foxx becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of the public entity, PubCo. Additionally, an amendment to the original underwriting agreement has been made, altering the deferred underwriting fee to a combination of cash and common stock of PubCo. These forward-looking statements, while optimistic, are subject to risks and uncertainties which could alter anticipated outcomes. Shareholders of both companies will need to approve the transaction, which is detailed in documents available through the SEC, underscoring the importance of reviewing these materials for a full understanding of the proposed business combination.

