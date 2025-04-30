Acquazzurra S.p.A. Reports Decline in 2024 Financials and Appoints New Auditor

Acquazzurra S.p.A. ( (IT:ACQ) ) has issued an update.

Acquazzurra S.p.A.’s Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting approved the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, which showed a decline in production value and financial performance compared to the previous year. The meeting also assigned BDO Italia S.p.A. the task of legal audit for the 2025-2027 period, reflecting a strategic move to ensure financial transparency and compliance.

Acquazzurra S.p.A., established in 2004, operates in the advertising bartering sector, focusing on high-quality products across industries such as furniture, lifestyle, automotive, food & wine, and technology. The company acts as an intermediary for selling advertising spaces on major Italian media, receiving payment in goods and services, which are then resold through various channels, including retail, e-commerce, and wholesale.

