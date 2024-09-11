Acorn Capital Takes Significant Stake in Alto Metals

Alto Metals Ltd (AU:AME) has released an update.

Acorn Capital Ltd has become a substantial holder in Alto Metals Ltd, acquiring a 5.05% voting power through its investment management for various funds and trusts. The company’s securities are managed by several nominees, including BNP Paribas and JP Morgan Chase, and the total consideration for the interests acquired prior to becoming a substantial holder is detailed in the notice. This strategic move may indicate strong investor confidence in Alto Metals Ltd, potentially signaling future growth.

