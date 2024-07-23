Acorda Therapeutics Commences Chapter 11 Proceedings

An update from Acorda Therapeutics (ACORQ) is now available.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has initiated voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, continuing to manage its operations during this period. The company has released monthly operating reports for June 2024, cautioning investors against relying on these documents for investment decisions. These reports, which are not indicative of future results, have not been audited and may not provide a full picture of the company’s financial status. Additionally, Acorda warns that trading its securities is highly speculative and risky, as stockholders are not expected to recover their investments post-bankruptcy proceedings.

