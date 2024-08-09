Acorda Therapeutics: Bankruptcy Sale, Equity Cancellation, and Leadership Changes

Acorda Therapeutics (ACORQ) has shared an announcement.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has finalized an asset sale to Merz Pharmaceuticals for $185 million, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company’s equity will be canceled, with no distributions to equity holders, as a Liquidation Plan takes effect. A Liquidating Trustee will manage the sale proceeds and handle the company’s dissolution, representing a significant shift in the company’s trajectory and a cautionary tale for investors in similar situations.

Learn more about ACORQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.