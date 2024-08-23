ACNB Corporation Unveils Investor Presentation Online

An update from ACNB (ACNB) is now available.

ACNB Corporation is sharing an Investor Presentation to provide insights to investors and analysts, which will be accessible starting August 23, 2024. The presentation can be found on the company’s website, and although included in a current report, it’s not considered part of the official legal filings for regulatory purposes. This approach indicates the company’s transparency in sharing information without implying its material significance in legal terms.

