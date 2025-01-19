ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. Announces Key Board Decisions and Strategic Appointments

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from ACME Solar Holdings Ltd.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. has announced several key decisions following its recent board meeting. The board approved the appointment of Mr. Hemant Sahai as an Additional Independent Director for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, the board ratified the ‘ACME Employee Stock Option Plan 2024’ and appointed M/s. DMK Associates as Secretarial Auditors for the 2024-2025 financial year. A draft Postal Ballot Notice was also approved to seek shareholder approval for multiple material related party transactions involving the company’s subsidiaries and corporate promoters.

More about ACME Solar Holdings Ltd.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. operates in the renewable energy sector, primarily focusing on solar energy solutions. The company is known for its innovative approaches and commitment to advancing clean technology.

YTD Price Performance: -6.26%

Average Trading Volume: 247,310

Current Market Cap: 138.1B INR

