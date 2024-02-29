ACME Lithium Showcases at PDAC 2024

Acme Lithium Inc (TSE:ACME) has released an update.

ACME Lithium Inc. is gearing up to exhibit at the prestigious Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention from March 3rd to 6th, 2024, in Toronto. Recently, the company announced an estimated 302,900 metric tons of inferred lithium resources at its Clayton Valley, Nevada project, with a technical report to follow. ACME’s project is notably adjacent to North America’s only lithium brine operation, underpinning the company’s strategic positioning in the lithium market.

For further insights into TSE:ACME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.