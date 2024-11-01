Acme International Unveils Board Composition and Roles

Acme International Holdings Limited (HK:1870) has released an update.

Acme International Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting both executive and independent non-executive members. The company also detailed the roles of these directors within its three key committees, namely the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This strategic disclosure provides valuable insights into the governance framework guiding Acme’s business decisions.

For further insights into HK:1870 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.