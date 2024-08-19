Acme International Plans Key Board Meeting

Acme International Holdings Limited (HK:1870) has released an update.

Acme International Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for August 29, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the first half of the year and to discuss the potential distribution of an interim dividend. The upcoming board meeting will be crucial for shareholders, as it will determine the company’s performance and possible shareholder returns. The announcement was made without any representation of the accuracy or liability for the content by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

For further insights into HK:1870 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.