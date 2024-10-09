Acme International Expands Property Portfolio

Acme International Holdings Limited (HK:1870) has released an update.

Acme International Holdings Limited has announced the acquisition of three industrial properties in Hong Kong for a total consideration of HK$40,455,000, with a net consideration of HK$22,924,500 after cash rebates. The transaction, which is significant enough to be classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, involves a subsidiary of Acme and an independent third party, with payments to be completed by December 9, 2024.

