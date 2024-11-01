Acme International Announces Director Resignation

Acme International Holdings Limited (HK:1870) has released an update.

Acme International Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Ms. Leung Ng Mui May from her role as an executive director, effective November 1, 2024, as she plans to focus on other commitments. Despite stepping down from the board, Ms. Leung will continue her role as the chief accountant for the company. The board expressed its appreciation for her contributions during her tenure.

