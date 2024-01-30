Aclarion, Inc. Strikes Key Stock-for-Debt Agreement

Aclarion, Inc. (ACON) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Between January 23 and January 26, 2024, the Company issued 500,000 shares of common stock to accredited investors, exchanging approximately $1,185,226 of the notes’ principal and accrued interest, resulting in an increase of the Company’s outstanding common shares to 1,791,375. Future exchanges of notes for common stock may be considered, with terms expected to be similar to the current exchange agreements. However, there are no current agreements for further exchanges, and their occurrence will depend on mutual negotiation and execution of additional definitive agreements.

