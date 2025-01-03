Aclarion, Inc. Ends Sales Agreement with Ascendiant

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Aclarion, Inc. announced the termination of its At-The-Market Issuance Sales Agreement with Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC effective immediately. This decision halts the company’s ability to sell shares through this facility, under which they had previously sold 1,606,211 shares for approximately $0.3 million in gross proceeds.

YTD Price Performance: 1.43%

Average Trading Volume: 760,319

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.48M

