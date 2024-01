Aclarion, Inc. (ACON) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

The summary of the current report indicates that the exchange of common shares, as detailed in the report, is designed to qualify for exemption from registration under specific sections of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the associated Regulation D.

For further insights into ACON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.